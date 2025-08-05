New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday urged the Centre to reply to U.S. President Donald Trump's "tariff threats" in a manner that indicates and demonstrates a steadfast national resolve.

In a latest statement by US President Donald Trump on Monday, he said that the United States will "substantially raise" the tariff paid by India for buying "massive amounts of Russian Oil", stating that much of the oil purchased from Moscow is being sold in the open market "for big profits".

Trump wrote on Truth Social, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

"Donald Trump's disparaging remarks hurt the dignity and self-respect of 140 crore Indians. I hope the government shows the resolve and the spine to stare this gentleman down," Tewari told ANI.

"It is unfortunate that in the discourse among nations, such vile language is being used by the President of the most powerful nation in the world. The time has come to call out this constant bullying and hectoring," he said.

He said that India has a historical evolution of standing up to anything that is against the Indian national interest.

"Trump's tariff threats need to be replied to by the government of India in a manner that indicates and demonstrates a steadfast national resolve," he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday mocked the claims regarding friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump, saying that their bond has proved to be expensive for the country.

He said that several events were organised, including photo ops, to strengthen the claims that Trump and PM Modi were old friends.

"There is a popular song 'Dost dost na raha'. PM must also know the song. 'Dost dost na raha, Trump yaar hamein tera aitbaar na raha'. They conducted 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump'. They said 'Abki baar Trump sarkar'. There were photo ops. Our EAM was sitting in the first row during the inauguration of President Trump. Claims were made that the PM shares a special bond with President Trump, that they are old friends," Ramesh, who is Congress Rajya Sabha MP, told ANI. (ANI)

