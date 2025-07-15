Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various health projects at King George Medical University and said that the time has come to provide medical facilities to areas outside the metropolitan facilities.

Speaking on the occasion on Monday, CM Yogi said, "Disease is neutral. Wherever there is a gap, it will attack and engulf you. We used to see the same situation in Uttar Pradesh when people used to get easily affected by the disease. But now, as you have seen, it has been raining for the last month. Yet there is no such situation of any communicable infection anywhere."

"We had permitted KGMU to set up a satellite centre in Balrampur. They will start a medical college in this or the next session. The time has come to provide medical facilities to areas outside the metropolitan facilities. Today in nursing and paramedical, new Nursing colleges are being set up in UP," CM Yogi emphasised.

He further said that in the last 11 years, India's progress has been admired in the world.

CM Yogi Adityanath also held a meeting with officials of the Higher Education Department.

"Today, there are 23 AIIMS in the country. AIIMS is not only a medical centre and educational institution but also gives pace to the progress in the health sector. KGMU is also moving ahead in that direction. Today, in the 75 districts of the state, we are moving forward for the " one district, one medical college vision," he added.

Earlier on Monday, CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the Kanwar Yatra during the sacred month of Shravan.

Emphasising the significance of the pilgrimage, he directed officials to stay alert, sensitive, and proactive to ensure a peaceful, secure, and dignified environment for devotees.

Stating that the safety and convenience of devotees are the top priorities of the state government, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements along the Yatra route, including cleanliness, medical services, drinking water, canteens, rest areas, and toilets. He laid special emphasis on the safety and comfort of women Kanwariyas, directing the effective deployment of women police personnel. (ANI)

