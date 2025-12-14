Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): The former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led state government, saying that the "time has come to uproot this corrupt government from Himachal Pradesh."

Addressing a large gathering at a felicitation ceremony organised in Shimla to honour BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda after the party's "historic victory in Bihar," Thakur said the win had sent "a very big message across the entire country."

"On behalf of all of you, I welcome our national president to Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh after the spectacular victory in Bihar. As party president, he has left his mark during his tenure, and this winning streak has travelled from one corner of the country to the other," Thakur said

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Thakur said it was a matter of pride that the country is in the hands of "strong leadership."

"It is our good fortune that under the leadership of our illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Jagat Prakash Nadda as party president and Amit Shah, the BJP has achieved such a magnificent victory in Bihar," he said.

Referring to the foundation stone laying of the new BJP state office in Shimla, Thakur said that despite being the world's largest political party, the BJP's Himachal office had remained small for years.

"Our party is known as the world's largest party, but our Himachal Pradesh office was small. Today, its foundation stone has been laid," he added.

Launching a scathing attack on the state government on the completion of its three years, Thakur accused it of being insensitive during a period of severe natural disasters.

"Himachal Pradesh went through a phase of massive natural disasters. Families were destroyed, houses were washed away, more than 400 people lost their lives. Even today, the cries of affected families can be heard. We thought that after such devastation, the government would show some sensitivity. But it made no difference to the government," he said.

Thakur alleged that while panchayat elections were postponed citing disasters, the government went ahead with celebrations.

"They said elections were not possible due to the disaster, but celebrating jubilees was possible. They decided to celebrate and spent Rs 10 crores on these events," he claimed.

On the state's financial condition, the former chief minister alleged a sharp rise in debt.

"When we left office after completing five years, the state had a debt of around Rs 69,000-70,000 crores. In just three years, it has crossed Rs 1.10 lakh crore. We had taken loans of about Rs 20,000 crore in five years, but this government has taken loans of Rs 40,000 crore in just three years," Thakur said.

Mocking the Congress party's performance in Bihar, Thakur said, "After the Bihar elections, the entire Congress could fit into one Bolero. We remembered that on budget day, they come in an auto-rickshaw. We said that if Congress fits into a Bolero in Bihar, then in Himachal Pradesh it will fit into an auto."

"The Chief Minister said they would come in a 52-seater bus. We say that in the Volvo bus, there will be only a driver and a conductor, and all the other seats will be empty." Responding to Chief Minister's remarks, Thakur added.

Accusing the government of rampant corruption and failure to fulfil its promises, Thakur said, "Corruption has crossed all limits. The entire state has been ruined. From one corner of Himachal to the other, development has come to a standstill. As for guarantees, they first said five were fulfilled, then seven. But which guarantees were actually fulfilled?"

"From Dharamshala on December 4 to today from this historic Peterhoff ground in Shimla, the voice is the same -- this government must be uprooted. Let us take a pledge to uproot this corrupt government. Just as BJP governments are being formed across the country, we will form a BJP government in Himachal Pradesh as well," Thakur said.

The programme was organised to honour BJP national president J.P. Nadda, who is on a visit to Himachal Pradesh following the party's Bihar victory. (ANI)

