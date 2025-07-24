Agartala, Jul 24 (PTI) A Tipra Motha Party (TMP) delegation led by its supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Thursday called on BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi.

"During the meeting, the delegation discussed the pressing need to implement the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tripura and to expedite the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, as assured by the Centre before the Lok Sabha elections, in the interest of the indigenous people of Tripura," said a party release.

The TMP signed an agreement with the Centre and the state government for overall development of the indigenous people of the state, after which it joined the BJP-led coalition government just before the last Lok Sabha elections.

"Concerns regarding national security due to the situation in Bangladesh and the atrocities against minorities there were also discussed threadbare," the release said.

The meeting was held in the presence of Kriti Devi Debbarman, MP of the Tripura East Parliamentary constituency and the state Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma.

On Wednesday, the party delegation met Chief Election Commissioner Gyaneshan Kumar in New Delhi and demanded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tripura to make the voters' list error-free.

The demand assumes importance, keeping in mind next year's elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

