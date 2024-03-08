Tripura (Agartala) [India], March 8 (ANI): Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said the inclusion of TIPRA Motha in the Council of Ministers of the Tripura Government will "accelerate the all-round development" of the state.

Tipra Motha formally joined the BJP-led government in Tripura on Thursday.

The Rajya Sabha MP said this after a "courtesy meeting" with TIPRA Motha founder and Tripura's royal scion Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma.

In a post on X, Deb shared some photographs of him meeting Barma and wrote, "I had a courtesy meeting with TIPRA Motha founder Maharaja Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma ji and congratulated him on TIPRA Motha joining the Council of Ministers of the Government of Tripura."

"I have full faith that the inclusion of TIPRA Motha in the Council of Ministers of the Tripura Government will accelerate the all-round development and the peace and prosperity of the state under the guidance of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi," he added in the post.

The former Tripura CM has been named as the BJP candidate from the west Tripura Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, days after the central government signed the crucial tripartite agreement with the Tripura government and the TIPRA Motha, two leaders of the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha, Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma, took oath as ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led cabinet at Raj Bhavan in Tripura.

State Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu administered the oath to two leaders on Thursday.

"Today at Raj Bhavan, Agartala, Shri Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Hon'ble Governor of Tripura, administered the oaths of Mr. Animesh Debbarma and Mr. Brishaketu Debbarma, who were inducted as Ministers in the Council of Ministers, Govt. of Tripura," said the TIPRA Motha in a post on 'X'.

Animesh Debbarma has also served as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state, while Brishaketu Debbarma is an MLA representing the Simna constituency.

The TIPRA Motha currently holds 13 seats in the 60-member legislative assembly. With the fresh additions, the state has now 11 ministers, including Chief Minister Saha himself.

The government is now an alliance of the BJP, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the TIPRA Motha. This follows the crucial tripartite agreement signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and the TIPRA Motha Chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Deb Barma in the national capital. (ANI)

