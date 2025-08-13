Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 13 (ANI): The premises of Tripura University came alive on Wednesday as teachers and students united in a vibrant Tiranga March, celebrating the spirit of patriotism ahead of Independence Day.

Leading the event, the University's Vice-Chancellor stated that the march aimed to remind citizens of the strength and resilience symbolised by the national flag. "By hoisting this flag, we won our nation's freedom. Through this march, we wish to convey the immense pride and significance it holds," he said.

The march reflected not only the unity of the academic community but also its commitment to upholding the values the flag represents.

Meanwhile, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha hoisted the tricolour at his residence on Wednesday.

"Hoisted the tricolour at my residence today as part of the #HarGharTiranga campaign. Under PM @narendramodi ji's leadership, this campaign has united the country in pride and patriotism, carrying forward the dream of countless freedom fighters," he posted on X.

In addition to this, Chief Ministers of several BJP-led states took part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Wednesday and hoisted the tricolour at their residences ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the tricolour at his residence and wrote on X, "The proclamation of our unity, the resolve of our integrity, the eternal symbol of our sovereignty and pride... 'Our Tricolour' Let us join the #HarGharTiranga campaign...Jai Hind!"Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hoisted the tricolour at his residence in Chandigarh, while Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel hoisted the flag in Gandhinagar.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, hoisted the flag at their residence in Delhi's Krishna Menon Marg and participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'.

Visuals from his residence showed him hoisting the several feet long tiranga with his wife on his terrace, while the residence was also draped with the colours of the Indian flag. (ANI)

