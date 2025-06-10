Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that West Bengal police, along with a section of bureaucrats, were looting sand from rivers across the state, allegedly under the patronage of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday, who is in Kolkata to mark 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Suvendu Adhikari said, "I have lodged a serious complaint regarding sand mining in West Bengal. It is a massive scam. TMC-affiliated police personnel and a section of bureaucrats, allegedly under the patronage of CM Mamata Banerjee, are looting sand from rivers across the state. They are openly violating the laws framed by the Ministry of Environment, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as well as the NGT. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav listened to my concerns and assured me that his department will look into the matter very seriously and take appropriate action as soon as possible."

PM Modi-led NDA government is marking the completion of 11 years in office this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was first sworn in on May 26, 2014, and assumed office for a third consecutive term on June 9 last year.

Narendra Modi first took oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, and is currently serving his third consecutive term. Last year, he took oath as Prime Minister on June 9 after winning elections for the third term.

Marking the occasion, the Union government also released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors over the past 11 years.

Earlier on Sunday, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that CM Mamata Banerjee was providing protection to Jamaat Hefazat, extremists and the anti-India forces.

He participated in the Tiranga Yatra on Sunday to honour the Indian Armed Forces for the successful Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

Suvendu Adhikari said, "Tiranga Yatra is going on in every corner of West Bengal. Nearly 15 to 20,000 are with us. We are doing a rally at the Bangladesh border. Mamata Banerjee is playing politics of appeasement. Police is more active on Holi, Diwali and Ram Navami. Police does not do anything to uphold the law and decisions of SC and HC. All the anti-India forces are being given protection. Earlier, the CPM used to give protection, now Mamata Banerjee is giving it openly. Mamata Banerjee is providing protection to Jamaat Hefazat, extremists and all the anti-India forces." (ANI)

