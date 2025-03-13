New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): A row erupted on Thursday after West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government had reportedly banned Holi celebrations at Santiniketan's Sonajhuri Haat.

However, West Bengal Minister of State Birbaha Hansda clarified on Thursday that the government did not ban Holi celebrations in Santiniketan but rather made a request.

Speaking to ANI, Hansda said, "I don't know (about the notice banning Holi). I got this information through the media. Still, I will look into it. We didn't ban Holi but just made a request. I know nothing about the notice as of now."

She added that the government has requested people to protect the environment, as the colors used during Holi contain chemicals that may harm trees.

"We have not banned Holi (in Santiniketan); we had requested the people to protect the environment. When people play Holi, it contains chemicals that may harm trees," Hansda added.

Visuals from the Santiniketan Sonajhuri Haat area show a banner stating that the region is a protected forest area where playing Holi, parking cars, doing videography, and flying drones are prohibited.

Speaking to the media, Adhikari said the ban isn't limited to one area and added that the Birbhum Additional SP ordered that Holi celebrations in Santiniketan should end by 10 am due to it being Friday.

"This has not happened in just one area. Police conduct coordination programs at the time of programs of other communities. We saw this happening during the CPI(M) and TMC regimes. But in 2025, for the first time, meetings were held at every Police Station for Holi. What was the issue in the meeting? This is a special month for the other community and this time and this year, Holi (festivities) coincides with Friday (Namaz of Ramzan). So, it was openly said that colours should not be used and Holi should not be celebrated. There will be arrests if someone does something. Birbhum Additional SP said that by 10 am, the Holi celebrations in Santiniketan should be wrapped up because it is Friday. This is happening in Bengal for the first time. Mamata Banerjee's Police administration is doing politics of divide, it is doing politics of appeasement," Adhikari said

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh on Thursday lashed out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, accusing them of banning Holi celebrations in Santiniketan.

He accused the TMC government of having an "anti-Hindu mindset" and said that all its decisions are aimed at banning Hindu rituals and festivals.

"I want to tell Birbaha that you did not say the right thing. With all due respect, she knows about the growing Hindi unity. This government runs with an anti-Hindu mindset. All the government decisions you will see are about banning Hindu rituals and festivals. There is a Hindu awakening against it," Ghosh told ANI.

Ghosh accused the government of knowing the difference between a ban and a request, implying that the government's claim of making a request was misleading.

"Therefore, this government has to take a U-turn. First, they banned it. They know the difference between ban and request. But this is just the beginning," he added.

He further said, " In the 2026 (assembly elections), there would be a u-turn in the mentality with which the people of the West Bengal voted TMC govt to to power."

Meanwhile, the festival of Holi has begun across the country, with people coming together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. (ANI)

