Locals, family members of the gathered outside the house (File Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28 (ANI): A three-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) fact-finding committee is set to meet the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday over the Prayagraj case, where five members of a family were found dead inside their house.

The delegation comprises Dola Sen, Lalitesh Tripathi and Saket Gokhale.

Also Read | PM @narendramodi Dedicates & Lays the Foundation Stone of Cancer Hospitals in Assam … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

On April 23, five members of a family including a two-year-old were found dead inside their house in Khevrajpur village in the Tharwai area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, police said.

The bodies of five victims including a man, three women and a minor girl were found in the courtyard of their house and their house was reportedly set on fire after the crime. Police suspect that they were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

Also Read | Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Centre To Set Up Renewable Energy-Based Power Supply Project With Japanese Aid.

The incident came to light when the locals saw fumes coming out of the house and informed the local police.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Kumar (55), Kusum Devi (50), Manisha Kumari (25), Savita (30) and Meenakshi (2).

A five-member fact-finding team of the TMC had also visited Prayagraj on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)