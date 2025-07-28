Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's stay on the Calcutta High Court's decision, which had stalled implementation of a revised list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) notified by the state government.

The state's ruling party claimed the top court's order revealed that some of the lawyers belonging to Left and right-wing camps were at work to complicate matters in the functioning of the higher education system.

The opposition Congress and CPI(M), on the other hand, said the state government should take care of OBC interest and also ensure that a list is prepared in a fair, unbiased manner in the interest of candidates.

On June 17, the Calcutta High Court ordered an interim stay on notifications issued by the state government with regard to reservations to 140 subsections under OBC-A and OBC-B categories made by it. The order had stalled appointments of teachers and others and admission of students to colleges.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “When all the processes were stalled due to the High Court's order regarding OBC, and a large number of people faced harassment in various ways, those who were performing demonic dances and delivering grand speeches—where are they hiding now, after the Supreme Court's verdict?

The “mask” of the Left and right-wing lawyers who wanted to complicate matters has been removed, Ghosh said in a statement on social media.

Education Minister Bratya Basu said, "Today's stay in the Hon'ble Supreme Court is a moral victory of the OBC policy of our Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."

Responding to the development, the CPI(M) said that the Trinamool Congress government has to take appropriate steps to resolve the issues involving OBC reservations.

The party's West Bengal secretary Mohammed Salim said that the state government has to take appropriate measures to ensure that the interests of OBC people are taken care of.

Alleging that the TMC government has goofed up the OBC reservation issue since it came in power in 2011, Salim claimed that the apex court order cannot be described as a victory of the Trinamool Congress administration.

He said that stalled employment processes in colleges, etc will now have to be expedited. Salim also alleged that the BJP is "always against OBC quota, particularly Muslim OBCs."

Veteran Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya told PTI: "This is (SC order) good. However, there are flaws in the process by which the state government has prepared the final list, and those should be corrected."

Bhattacharya refused to say much on the order as the apex court is yet to pass its final verdict. “But I personally think that the state government's list should be unbiased, it has to be non-political and without any influence, so that the true OBC students get the benefit and not others," he said.

In a relief to the West Bengal government, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria on Monday stayed the June 17 Calcutta High Court decision. “Prima facie, the high court order seems to be erroneous,” said the bench.

