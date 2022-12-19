New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) TMC MP Sougata Ray on Monday demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court into the death of Bogtui massacre case accused Jahangir Sheikh in CBI custody.

Lalan Sheikh, arrested earlier this month from a hideout along the Bengal-Jharkhand border, allegedly hanged himself in the washroom of the agency's temporary office in a guest house in the Rampurhat area of Birbhum district in West Bengal on December 12.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, Ray demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court into the alleged suicide.

At least 10 people were killed in the arson and violence that followed the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh on March 21. The CBI is probing the case on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

