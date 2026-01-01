Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Senior Trinamool Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon on Thursday backed party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's criticism of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, alleging bias on the part of the Election Commission.

"West Bengal's situation is different from other states. The voters here are committed, which is the reason why the BJP failed in Bengal. Unfortunately, the Election Commission is not as unbiased as before. The Commission has been under suspicion for the last few elections, and there is no doubt it is working in favour of the current government in the centre," he said.

Also Read | Cigarette Prices to Rise From February 1 in India; Check New Excise Duty Rates as ITC and Godfrey Phillips Stocks Plunge.

On Wednesday, a Trinamool Congress delegation met with the Election Commission and discussed approximately 10 issues, including the SIR being held in West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee threw a challenge to the BJP for next year's assembly polls in West Bengal.

Also Read | ITC Share Price Today, January 1, 2026: Stocks of FMCG Giant Plunge Over 9% in Early Trade; Here is Why ITC Share is Falling Today.

Banerjee said "the theft" is happening in the voter list, in the software, not in the EVM and made an appeal to all like-minded parties.

He claimed that opposition parties are failing to understand what "algorithms and software are being run to disenfranchise and remove 50 lakh to 1 crore voters" and said if this is not happening, the poll panel should release a list of 1.36 crore logical discrepancies."

"We have come to bid goodbye to your government, Mr Gyanesh Kumar, Mr Shah. This is a challenge to you. Use the ECI, ED, CBI, paramilitary forces, judiciary, media, but the people are with us. If the Congress had been able to catch this, the BJP would have lost...," Banerjee said.

"I appeal to all like-minded parties, especially those in the opposition: the theft is happening in the voter list, in the software, not in the EVM. Otherwise, we will get to check the EVMs. You are failing to understand what algorithms and software are being run to disenfranchise and remove 50 lakh to 1 crore voters. And if this is not happening, then release the list of 1.36 crore logical discrepancies," he added.

Over 58.2 lakh names were deleted during the enumeration period of the SIR exercise in the state. The ECI had published the draft voter list for West Bengal on December 16. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)