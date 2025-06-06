Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) TMC MLA Narendranath Chakraborty has courted controversy by allegedly stating that Operation Sindoor was "nothing but a game of warmongering initiated by the BJP", and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing with the emotions of patriotic people, including women.

The BJP minority cell filed an FIR against Chakraborty, who represents the Pandabeswar seat in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, for his comments, and alleged that the TMC legislator belittled the valour of the armed forces.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly and BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari demanded an NIA probe to investigate if the TMC MLA had any link with anti-India forces.

Senior TMC leader and West Bengal minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, however, described Chakraborty's comment as his personal, and said the party did not endorse such a remark.

In a purported video clip that went viral on social media on Friday, Chakaborty is seen saying to an audience that "the way they (BJP) have started this Sindoor Khela (game of vermilion) it seems that the entire episode is a staged drama. This warmongering by the BJP is nothing but a game. In Operation Sindoor, PM Modi has played with the emotions of patriotic people, including women".

PTI did not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

A leader of the BJP's minority cell filed an FIR at Kulti police station against Chakraborty, who refused to comment when contacted.

In the FIR, the BJP demanded action against the TMC legislator, claiming he had made an "anti-national statement belittling the valour and sacrifice of armed forces and encouraging Pakistan-sponsored forces to destabilise India".

Adhikari demanded an "NIA probe to find out if Chakraborty had any link with forces working against the country".

Union minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said TMC leaders like Chakraborty are trying to appease the minority vote bank. "All patriotic Indians, cutting across religions, are rooting for the country and armed forces in the fight against terror and came in support of Operation Sindoor," Majumdar said.

Bhattacharya said, "Chakraborty's comment is personal and our party does not endorse such a remark."

"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have already articulated the party's stand against terror and unequivocally supported our armed forces during Operation Sindoor. We are all united in this issue," she asserted.

Operation Sindoor was India's retaliatory strike on terror camps in Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

