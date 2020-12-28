Jhagram (West Bengal) [India], December 28 (ANI): Newly inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is no longer a party but had turned into a company that ran on the whims and fancies of one family.

"I am telling you again and again Trinamool Congress is not a party, it is a company and what will be done by the company they will decide, why should I answer that," he said on being asked about the cancellation of the scheduled January 7 visit to Nandigram by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

The former minister also said that he harboured no ill feelings towards them. "There were five persons who raised slogans against me and I knew three of them. I greeted them with folded hands and they also reciprocated," said Adhikari addressing a press conference here.

TMC workers. had allegedly raised 'go back' slogans against the former state minister during his visit to Jhargram district in West Bengal.

In response to a question on why he left TMC to join the BJP, he said: "Many people question me, why I worked with them for the last 21 years? There is multi-party democracy in India and I resigned from the ministry as MLA, from the primary membership of the TMC and as a voter, I have the right to take membership of any political party.

"I resigned from the ministry on November 27 and from the MLA post on December 16 and on December 17, I resigned from the primary membership of the TMC. On December 19, Amit Shah ji, Dilip Ghosh accepted me in BJP," he said.

Adhikari had joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19. (ANI)

