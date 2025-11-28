Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 28 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday said the party is opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) out of fear.

Adhikari alleged that the TMC wants to include infiltrators, dead voters and fake voters in the voter list, claiming the party depends on such votes and its share would fall without them.

Speaking to the reporters in Kolkata, Suvendu Adhikari said, "TMC wants to include infiltrators, dead voters, and fake voters in the voter list; that's their vote bank. Otherwise, TMC's 45.67% vote share would drop to 30%. They have taken votes from at least 60-70 lakh dead voters, fake voters, Bangladeshi and Muslim infiltrators, so out of fear, they are demanding a stay on SIR. This happened in Bihar too, but the Supreme Court did not stay SIR... This is nothing new...This (SIR) should happen."

Currently, a nationwide SIR is underway in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector's list to be published on February 7, 2026.

These states and UTs are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission, printing and training took place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.

The opposition has strongly opposed the SIR process, alleging that it is aimed at striking the names of voters from underprivileged communities off the voter lists. (ANI)

