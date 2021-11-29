Shillong, Nov 29 (PTI) Meghalaya TMC leader Mukul Sangma said that Mamata Banerjee's party is looking forward to expanding its political base across the Northeast ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The former Meghalaya chief minister, who recently switched over to the TMC along with 11 other Congress MLAs, told PTI in an interview that the political dynamics in the entire region is going to change with him quitting the grand old party.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself While Taking Selfie With Loaded Gun in Meerut.

"I have been holding talks with leaders from other states in the region. They have been calling me up following the political decision that we have taken. This indicates that they are looking for something new in their respective states," he said.

The six-times MLA said that former assembly speaker Charles Pyngrope is likely to be TMC state president, while he, as the legislature party leader, will focus on taking on the government head-on, as well as expanding the party in other neighbouring states.

Also Read | Black Friday Sales Reportedly Affected by Ongoing Chip Shortage.

The 12 TMC MLAs have left for Kolkata on Sunday to meet party chief Mamata Banerjee and other senior leaders to finalise the roles of Sangma and Pyngrope.

Noting that his joining a new political party was long overdue, Sangma said that the 'lahe lahe' (slowly slowly in Assamese) attitude of Congress has resulted in an exodus of its leaders.

"It's always good to have a new party in the game as it generates new interests. Anyone aligning himself/herself with a political organisation has a purpose. The TMC leadership in the state is 'tight' with unanimous vision and responsibility," the two-time chief minister said.

"Politics is a tough job, and when you decide to be a politician, you assume upon yourself a responsibility that revolves around creating acceptability at all levels," he said.

Exuding confidence that the people of Meghalaya will have no problem in accepting TMC, Sangma said that the party is not new in the state. Former Lok Sabha speaker and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's father P A Sangma was once elected as a TMC MP from Tura constituency in western Meghalaya.

Asked if the people of Meghalaya will accept TMC under the new dispensation, Sangma said, "I trust my people. I know them. My trust and confidence give me strength."

Sangma, however, said that providing an alternative also means that a lot of hard work needs to be put in.

"There is no time to rest. The 2022 Meghalaya assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are very crucial," he said.

Sangma said that the TMC is focussing on the need to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya in the backdrop of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The demand for implementation of ILP in Meghalaya has become louder after CAA because there is an anticipated scenario that awaits to be unfolded," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)