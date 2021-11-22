Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 22 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev on Monday alleged that her party workers were facing intense violence in Tripura and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send Director General of Police (DGP) back to the state.

"Prime Minister of India the least you can do is send the DGP of Tripura back to his state where there is complete chaos. The DGP conference can wait. We the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) official workers are facing intense violence. #TripuraDeservesBetter," she said in a tweet.

A total of 16 MPs have arrived in New Delhi seeking an appointment from Union Home Minister Amit Shah today over the alleged attacks on party leaders in Tripura, said Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien.

Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25.

TMC earlier alleged that several people sustained injuries after an attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala on Sunday.

The MPs will sit on a dharna from Monday morning in the national capital against the arrest of Trinamool Youth Congress chief Saayoni Ghosh by Tripura Police. Ghosh was arrested on Sunday for allegedly causing a ruckus at a public meeting where Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present. (ANI)

