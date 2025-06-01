Kolkata, Jun 1 (PTI) Amid a raging controversy over a purported audio clip of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal issuing a threat to a policeman over the phone, the Birbhum district president of the party's student wing courted controversy on Sunday when he accused the same officer of indulging in extortion and said he would "face the music for such illegalities".

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) announced the suspension of its Birbhum district president Bikramjit Sau for six years for making such comments against a public servant.

Also Read | Illegal Online Gambling Platforms Putting Minors, Youth at Risk; Parimatch, 1xBet, Stake, Fairplay and BateryBet Among the Most Visited: Report.

In the video, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified by PTI, Sau was seen accusing the Bolpur police station inspector-in-charge of "extracting money through illegal extraction of sand, coal and fleecing common people for filing FIRs."

"IC, mend your ways. Your illegal acts have exceeded all limits. Either you behave rightly, or you will face the punishment on the soil of Birbhum one day. If I am saying anything wrong, you file FIRs against TMCP, Birbhum, ordinary students, me," Sau was heard saying.

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Head Priest, 3 Others Allegedly Drug and Gangrape National-Level Taekwondo Player Inside Ashram, Record Assault Video To Blackmail Her in Uttar Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

Following a flutter after the circulation of the video on social media platforms, the TMCP state leadership swung into action and announced the immediate suspension of the student leader for six years.

TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya said, "We are forced to take such action as neither the party, nor any of its wings approve of such acts of issuing threats to anyone including a police officer."

"Bikramjit Sau is put under suspension for a period of six years from today," the TMCP leader added.

Sau is known to be a close aide of Anubrata Mondal who is under the eye of a storm for his purported telephonic conversation with the IC few days back where he used abusive language against the police officer for his alleged excesses against party workers and common people.

Mondal failed to appear before the police for questioning for the second time on Sunday in connection with the case of "derogatory and abusive language" during a telephonic conversation with the police officer.

He claimed that he was "unwell".

One of Mondal's close aides, Gagan Sarkar, also claimed that the TMC leader did not call anyone and the voice was doctored using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The TMC on Friday condemned the "derogatory and abusive" language allegedly used by Mondal during the telephonic conversation.

Mondal issued a written apology, an hour after the party statement, saying he could never imagine "to insult any police personnel, from an ordinary constable to any senior officer".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)