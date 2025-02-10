New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Monday said that her party would not accept Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation alone as a solution to the Manipur crisis, alleging that an investigation would reveal "state-sponsored mayhem".

Speaking during a debate on Budget 2025-26, Dev claimed, "Biren Singh has been asked to resign only because the entire tribal community of India has moved away from the BJP."

She argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shift from "Look East" to "Act East" policy had failed, with Manipur, "the gateway to Asia," still burning.

Dev criticized her North East colleagues' silence on regional issues and termed the Budget "insensitive" to the region.

The Assam MP highlighted the Finance Minister's omission of Manipur and a comprehensive rehabilitation package from the Budget speech. She claimed about 60,000 people have been displaced in Manipur, with thousands fleeing to other states.

AGP's Birendra Prasad Baishya defended the Budget, calling it historic for the North East region, citing complete rail electrification in Assam and the new Namrup urea plant.

Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticized the government for "systematically neglecting" Bihar since its bifurcation, arguing that achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2047 requires addressing regional imbalances.

He demanded special category status for Bihar.

Stating that Bihar's development is not the priority of the Modi government, Singh alleged, "You want votes and keep the state backward. It is done because the government is working under the pressure of top industrialists."

The industrialists want the state to remain as a labour factory for the country so that their industry runs smoothly, he said.

