Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) BJP candidate for Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency Raju Bista on Saturday voiced concerns about the prevailing work culture in West Bengal under the TMC government.

He criticised the reliance on temporary employment, which he believes has introduced uncertainty and instability across various sectors.

Speaking at a rally at Sukhia Pokhari in Darjeeling hills, Bista said, "From government employees, to teachers, and civic volunteers, even the governing structure GTA itself, has been deliberately kept temporary by Kolkata."

Bista, the sitting MP from the region, said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to dismantling this culture of impermanence and ushering in stability through the Permanent Political Solution (PPS) under the Constitution."

Bista also raised issues such as inadequate wages for tea garden and cinchona workers, as well as denial of patta land rights.

He accused the TMC of neglecting employment prospects of local youths while allegedly facilitating the settlement of Rohingyas and illegal infiltrators.

"The agenda of the Trinamool Congress is to deny jobs to local youths while opening floodgates for the settlement of Rohingyas and illegal infiltrators", he said.

Bista proposed several measures to address these challenges, including promoting horticulture and floriculture, establishing a robust cold chain mechanism, and boosting tourism in the region.

