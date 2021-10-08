Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 1,359 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 26,75,592, while the death toll rose to 35,754 with 20 more fatalities, the health department said. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,473 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,23,459, leaving 16,379 active infections, a bulletin said.

A total of 1,43,355 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,81,79,959.

Also Read | HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 Declared, Here’s How Candidates Can Check and Download Results Online at hssc.gov.in.

Chennai, Coimbatore and neighbouring Chengalpet district accounted for the majority of new infections by adding 169, 140 and 103 cases, respectively while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Six districts added new cases below double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 25 districts.

Also Read | UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at uprvunl.org.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)