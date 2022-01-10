Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu government on Monday began administering COVID-19 vaccine 'precaution dose' to healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens, who are above 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the vaccination drive in Chennai.

On December 25, the Central government had decided to give booster shots to all healthcare and frontline workers and those who are above 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

The booster jab beneficiaries will get the third dose nine months after the administration of the second dose.

On January 3, India started vaccinating teenagers between the age of 15 and 18. So far, over 2 crore teenagers have been vaccinated. (ANI)

