Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public viewing from February 3 to March 31, 2026. People can visit the Udyan six days a week between 10 am and 6 pm (last entry 5.15 pm). The Udyan will remain closed on Mondays, which are maintenance days and on March 4 on account of Holi.

According to an official release from the President's Secretariat, booking and entry to the Garden are free of cost. Booking can be made at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/

Also Read | Viral Video: Japan's Ambassador ONO Keiichi Wins Hearts Eating Biryani by Hand; Says 'It Tastes Even Better'.

For walk-in visitors, Self-Service Visitors' Registration Kiosks will be available near the entry point.

The entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. For the convenience of visitors, shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 will be available every 30 minutes between 9.30 am a nd 6.00 pm. Shuttle Buses could be identified through the banner 'Shuttle Service for Amrit Udyan'.

Also Read | Davos 2026: World Order ‘in Midst of Rupture,’ Carney Says.

Amrit Udyan, which was previously known as Mughal Garden, is spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres on the premises of Rashtrapti Bhavan. Originally, it included the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden.

There are several services for visitors, including souvenir shops, a food court, wheelchairs for convenience, parking and more, to make the trip more exciting and memorable.

This season, Amrit Udyan would allow visitors to view the Babbling Brook, which features a meandering stream, sculptural spouts, stepping stones, and a reflecting pool.

Further, visitors can spend time in multiple attractions, a specially curated garden for children called Bal Vatika with a story of a 225-year-old Sheesham tree, a treehouse, Nature's classroom, etc. Then there are the Bonsai, Circular Gardens with a diverse variety of flora and fauna. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)