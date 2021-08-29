Chennai, Aug 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu saw 1,538 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, pushing the overall caseload to 26,11,837, while 22 lives, including that of a two year old baby boy, were lost to the deadly disease.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 1,753 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,59,637 leaving 17,322 active infections, a medical bulletin said. The toll mounted to 34,878 with 22 additional deaths.

A total of 1,61,974 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.20 crore till date.

As many as four districts accounted for majority of new infections with Coimbatore adding 209 cases, Chennai 189, Erode 132, Chengalpet 108. Dindigul, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar recorded the least by adding 5 cases each.

Thirty districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 24 districts. Among the 22 fatalities, 18 succumbed in government while four in private health care facilities.

Three of the deceased were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness which include a two year old baby boy from Coimbatore. The infant, admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, tested Covid-19 positive on August 26 and died the next day due to Covid-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said Kodaikanal has achieved 100 per cent vaccination coverage against COVID-19 while Palani was expected to achieve the feat in one or two days.

"Spiritual centres like Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Velankanni, Nagore are on course to achieve 100 percent vaccination status", he told reporters after inaugurating 'Elekta Infinity,' a state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator Cancer Radiotherapy equipment at Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals here.

The equipment was the only Linear accelerator in Tamil Nadu to be equipped with Active Breathing Coordinator feature that protects heart, lungs and surrounding tissues which move with natural respiration while treating breast and lung cancers.

The Minister further said the health department was in the process of inoculating teachers, students and staff of educational institutions as schools and colleges were set to re open on September 1. "We inaugurated a vaccination camp at the Saidapet Girls High School (in the city) in the last two days. It is being expanded up across the state", he said.

Orders were issued to district health officials to take steps to hold vaccination camps to teachers, students and other staff. "Today it (vaccination camps) is being held across districts," he added.

Tamil Nadu received 3.11 crore vaccines till date. "Today we received another 5.50 lakh doses. we are having 17 lakh vaccines in-stock..," he noted.

