Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday took part in the 'bhoomi pooja' for a replica of Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala that is coming up in Ulundurpet in Tamil Nadu, an official of the temple said.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board member and AIADMK MLA R Kumaraguru recently made an offering of Rs 4.16 crore besides 3.98 acres of land in Ulundurpet to the TTD for building the shrine there, the official told PTI.

Tiny shrines of Goddesses Padmavathi and Andal, and a kitchen to prepare prasadam as well as a parking lot would also come up at the Venkateswara temple complex in Ulundurpet, the official said.

TTD Board chairman YV Subba Reddy and TTD engineers, and MLAs of Tamil Nadu also took part in the ceremony, he added.

