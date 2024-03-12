Chennai, Mar 12 (PTI) BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai on Tuesday said Chief Minister M K Stalin has 'no powers' under the law of the land to take a stand against implementing the CAA in the state.

Outlining Constitutional provisions like the State list, Union list and Concurrent list and separation of powers including those related to legislation, the BJP leader said Stalin has taken his oath of office under the Constitution.

Also Read | UP: Two Labourers Killed After Portion of Hill Falls on Them During Mining Operation in Mahoba.

Though Stalin may oppose the CAA politically, he cannot take an official stand against implementing the Central law in Tamil Nadu and he does not have any authority under the Constitution to decide to not implement the CAA and related rules, Annamalai asserted.

In case Stalin insisted on such a stand, he asked if the Chief Minister was going against the oath of office.

Also Read | Nayab Singh Saini Sworn In As Haryana Chief Minister After Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns, Five Others Take Oath As Ministers (Watch Video).

"The extent of the Chief Minister's knowledge on Constitution provisions is a question mark."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)