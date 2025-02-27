Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated 1,046 flats constructed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) for Rs 659.96 crore in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruchirappalli.

In addition, he inaugurated 464 quarters for government officials built at a cost of Rs 116.55 crore, remotely from the Secretariat here.

Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and other officials participated.

Also, the CM extended the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department's financial grant to the Devasthanams in Kanyakumari, Pudukkottai, and Thanjavur for the upkeep of the shrines under their control.

Accordingly, cheques for a total sum of Rs 27 crore were handed over to the temple management, in the presence of state HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu.

The gesture would benefit 490 temples in Kanyakumari district, 225 temples under the Pudukkottai Devasthanam Board, and 88 temples managed by the Thanjavur Devasthanam Board, a release said.

