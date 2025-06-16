Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday lambasted Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over the delay in granting assent to the bill establishing Kalaignar University in Thanjavur, accusing him of deliberately stalling the legislative process at the behest of the Union Government.

Speaking at a public event in Thanjavur, Stalin said that despite the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passing a bill on May 2 to establish the university named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the Governor has yet to give his assent, even after 40 days.

"In Thanjavur district, I announced a new university named after Kalaignar (Karunanidhi). Even though I set this direction, the name Kalaignar was requested by all party members in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. A bill was passed unanimously on May 2nd to establish Kalaignar University in Thanjavur and sent to the Governor for assent. However, the Governor has still not given permission," Stalin said.

"If he had granted permission by now, the university would have already started functioning. It has been more than 40 days since the bill was passed, yet the Governor has not given his assent. We thought the Supreme Court verdict would change his mind, but it has not... Our Higher Education Minister requested a meeting with him on this issue, but the Governor has not allotted any time to meet. He knows we will demand his assent and permission to start Kalaignar University, so he is deliberately avoiding us," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister added, calling the inaction a betrayal of democratic values.

Highlighting broader issues, Stalin accused both the Governor and the Union Government of systematically obstructing the state's administration.

"When we work diligently every day, the opposition leader becomes jealous. On the other hand, the Governor, who acts as an agent of the Union Government, has been obstructing our efforts--you all know what he has done so far," he stated.

"On one side, we have the Governor; on the other, the Union Government, which is withholding funds and causing trouble (for the Tamil Nadu government)," Stalin charged further.

Despite these challenges, the Chief Minister emphasised the state's continued efforts in delivering welfare programmes. He announced that the Ungaludan Stalin Camps will be conducted from July 15 to October across the state, offering medical services and allowing people who missed out on the Kalaignar Urumai Thogai scheme to apply.

"From July 15th until October, the Unguludan Stalin Camps will be conducted in your area, where medical camps will also be held. Those who have not yet received the Kalaignar Urumai Thogai can also apply for it during this time," the CM stated.

Reflecting on his five-decade-long political journey, Stalin said, "Despite opposition leaders, the Governor, and the Union Government, we are successfully introducing and implementing many schemes. I ask you all to continue supporting me... In my 50 years of political life, I have faced many difficulties and challenges. I have even experienced the MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act). I have confronted numerous enemies and struggles, and it is only because of your love and support that I stand here today as Chief Minister."

Stalin concluded with a call for patience and collective resolve, noting, "Today, the Governor still has not permitted Kalaignar University. Let us be patient, and when the time comes, we will unite and force the Governor to grant assent for Kalaignar University."

As per Stalin, the camps will be conducted in 10,000 locations across the state. (ANI)

