Chennai, Mar 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday turned 72 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor RN Ravi wished him a long and healthy life.

In keeping with the party tradition, Stalin paid homage at the samadhis of party icons C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi here and marking the occasion, he inaugurated admissions at the Royappettai government school.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

PM Modi, in a post on 'X' said: "Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru MK Stalin. May he lead a long and healthy life." Governor Ravi sent his birthday greetings to Stalin in Tamil.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)