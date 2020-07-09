Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy has a written a letter to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to issue entry passes to fishermen from Kanyakumari whose boats are berthed in various fishing harbours in Kerala and permit them to resume fishing from August 1.

A total of 3,756 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases 1,22,350 in the state, the health department said.

According to the official data, there are 46,480 active cases and 1,700 deaths in the state so far. (ANI)

