Chennai, Sept 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's cumulative coronavirus cases rose to 26.45 lakh with 1,697 positives being reported on Sunday, while 27 people died of the deadly disease taking the toll to 35,337. The number of recoveries were less than new cases with 1,594 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,93,074 leaving 16,969 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,56,850 samples were tested, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.53 crore till date.

As many as five districts accounted for the majority of fresh infections with the state capital leading with 232 cases, Coimbatore 215, Erode 131, Chengalpet 114 and Thanjavur 103 while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Perambalur, Tenkasi and Theni recorded seven cases each, while in Virudhunagar it was eight. Ramanathapuram recorded the least with three. There were no fresh deaths in 23 districts.

Among the 27 deaths reported today, four were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness, the bulletin added.

