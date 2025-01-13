Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 13 (ANI): A large number of devotees flocked to the temples to offer their prayers on the occasion of the Thiruvathirai festival in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.

Morning prayers and aarti were performed at Sankara Rameshwarar Temple in Thoothukudi on Arudra Darshan, also known as Thiruvathirai.

Also Read | Microsoft Layoffs: No Plans To Lay Off Employees in India, Says Company's South Asia Head Amid Reports of Job Cuts Across Departments Globally.

Thiruvathirai or Arudra Darshan is a significant Hindu festival which is celebrated in the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, particularly by the devotees of Lord Shiva.

This festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Tamil month of Margazhi (December-January). It commemorates the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva, known as the Ardhanareeswarar form, where he merged with his consort, Parvati.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 13, 2025: Avenue Supermarts, Tech Mahindra, and JSW Steel Among Shares That Are Likely to Remain in Focus on Monday.

On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast, prepare traditional sweet dishes and offer pujas at Shiva temples. The festival is considered an auspicious day to seek Lord Shiva's blessings for spiritual growth, prosperity, and happiness, and is believed to purify the mind, body, and soul of devotees.

Meanwhile, people in Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai and other parts of the day celebrated 'Bhogi Pandigai', which marks the first day of the four-day Pongal festival.

The rituals of Bhogi Pandigai involve cleansing rituals, bonfires to burn old items, and prayers for a bountiful harvest.

Pongal is a cheerful and colourful festival celebrated in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu.

The auspicious festival lasts for four days. Pongal marks the harvest season, and people come together to express gratitude for the bountiful crops, worship the Sun God, and celebrate the bond with cattle.

Pongal is known by various names, including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Poki, Bihu, and Hadaga. Celebrations may vary, but common symbols include the sun, chariot, wheat grains, and sickle.

It's a time when families come together to share happiness and gratitude. Besides the customary preparation of Pongal, people engage in various cultural activities, making it a memorable event for all. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)