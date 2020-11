Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 30 (ANI): Chennai's Marina Beach to reopen after December 14 as the Tamil Nadu government has announced an easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the state.

As per an official notification by the state government regarding the COVID-19 restrictions, Chennai's Marina Beach will be reopened after December 14. Under Graduate final year classes have been allowed to begin from December 7.

Swimming pools for sportspersons for their training can be reopened.

Gatherings to be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the facility or up to 200 people. Coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue to December 31.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,459 new Covid-19 cases, 1,471 discharges, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases stood at 7,80,505 while discharges reached 7,57,750 and the death toll stood at 11,703. There are 11,052 active cases in the state. (ANI)

