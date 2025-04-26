Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): Two people died and three others were injured in an explosion which occurred at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district on Saturday, police officials said.

According to police officials, the firecracker factory is located in the Sivakasi area in Virudhunagar district today.

Reportedly, this is the second similar incident at the district, when on January 4 of this year, 3 people died after a fire broke out at afirecracker factory in Sattur area in the district.

Further details into the incident are awaited.

In a separate incident in Thootukudi district, a fire broke out at a private export company's warehouse, however no casualties were reported in that incident.

According to officials, the fire had broken out at 10:30 PM on Friday, and the officials reached the spot and doused the fire within 5 minutes. (ANI)

