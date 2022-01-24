Nagapattinam (TN), Jan 24 (PTI) Three fishermen of Nagapattinam district sustained injuries in a mid-sea attack off Kodiakarai coast in the wee hours of Monday. The fishermen have complained of an attack by Sri Lankan pirates, said Vedaranyam Coastal Security Group (CSG) police.

A band of the pirates in a fast craft approached the fishermen, jumped into their fishing boat and attacked them with iron rods. Then, the pirates snatched the catch, fishing nets, GPS equipment and fled, said the officials.

The three fishermen returned to the shore and got themselves admitted to the government Vedaranyam hospital, they said.

Investigations are on, they added.

