The district collector of Thoothukudi announced holiday in all schools and colleges on Friday, December 22 in the wake of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. Several places face waterlogging after unprecedented rains battered South Tamil Nadu. The towns and villages around Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tiruchendur still remain inundated due to heavy rainfall. The normal lives of people have halted as several parts of these places remain inaccessible. The Centre along with the state government is monitoring the situation as rescue and relief work continues. Tamil Nadu Rains: Car With Three Passengers Rescued by Indian Army in Flood-Affected Thoothukudi District, Video Surfaces.

Thoothukudi School Holiday:

Tamil Nadu | A holiday has been announced in all schools and colleges of Thoothukudi district tomorrow (22nd December): District Collector, Thoothukudi — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)