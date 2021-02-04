Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Food Minister R Kamaraj, who suffered 95 per cent lung damage due to COVID-19, was discharged on Thursday following recovery, a hospital here said.

Kamaraj was discharged following treatment and recovery, a public relations official of MGM Healthcare said.

State Health Minister Vijayabaskar on Wednesday visited Kamaraj at the hospital and later told reporters that he has taken 'rebirth'.

"Minister Kamaraj, who was in a critical condition with 95 per cent lung damage, has recovered...he has taken rebirth and he is in good health," Vijayabaskar had said.

Kamaraj has to take rest for about three weeks before resuming his usual activities, according to the Health Minister.

He was admitted to MGM Healthcare from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on January 19, days after testing positive for coronavirus and treated at another hospital. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)