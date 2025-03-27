Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government announced on Thursday that it has notified the Kasampatty Veera Kovil Sacred Grove, near the Alagarmalai reserve forest in Dindigul, as a Biodiversity Heritage site under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

This marks the second biodiversity heritage site in Tamil Nadu, following the notification of Arittapatti in Madurai in 2022.

Nestled in the heart of Kasampatty village, the Veera Kovil Sacred Grove spans 4.97 hectares.

"This revered grove has stood the test of time. It is surrounded by lush mango plantations, enhancing the natural beauty and fertility of the land," the state government said in a release.

The grove serves as an ecological bridge, supporting wildlife and maintaining environmental balance. Beyond its religious significance, it plays a crucial ecological role by preserving biodiversity and regulating the local climate.

"Veera Kovil Sacred Grove is protected by locals, who worship the deity Veeranan," the release stated.

The statement further noted that Chief Minister M K Stalin approved the notification of Kasampatty Veera Kovil Sacred Grove as a biodiversity heritage site, following which the Forest department published the notification in the government gazette.

Forest Minister K Ponmudy presided over a function at the Secretariat to mark the occasion, where a video was also released.

The grove is a biodiversity hotspot, home to a remarkable array of flora and fauna, including 48 plant species, 22 shrubs, 21 lianas, and 29 herbs, contributing to its genetic richness.

The area also shelters over 12 bird species, various small mammals, reptiles, and countless insects, all thriving in this protected environment. It serves as a reservoir of genetic diversity, housing a wide variety of plant species that enhance ecosystem resilience and adaptation, the release added.

