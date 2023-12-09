Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 9 (ANI): Expressing that the primary objective of the central government is to assist the state counterpart in ensuring the safety of the people of Tamil Nadu in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Saturday asked the state government to investigate why it took four days for the water to run-off.

"Our main goal is to support the state government to make sure that the people of Tamil Nadu are safe. That is the first and foremost priority of our honourable prime minister, and he is dedicated to that," Chandrashekhar said while addressing the media.

"I'm requesting the state government do an investigation into why it took four days for the water to run-off because that will have a long-lasting impact on the building integrity and structural integrity of the homes that have been surrounded by the water," he added.

The Union Minister further said, "I appeal to every citizen that if you are in trouble or in distress, we must do our duty as citizens to help them. There is no politics in this. It is the duty of every political party. You saw during COVID that our party was at the forefront of helping the people."

Chandrashekhar today arrived in Tamil Nadu to take stock of the destruction caused by cyclone Michaung. He also distributed relief materials to the affected people in Chennai.

After the destruction caused by cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crore. CM Stalin also requested the PM send a central team to review the damages caused by the cyclone in the state.

So far, almost Rs 1000 crore has been released in two instalments on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for aid to Chennai.Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left New Delhi for Chennai on Thursday to assess the prevailing flood situation in the wake of cyclone 'Michaung'.

"Leaving New Delhi for Chennai to assess the flood situation caused by the 'Michaung' cyclone in Tamil Nadu. We will conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and also review the situation with the state government," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

As Chennai grappled with the aftermath of cyclone Michaung, the Indian Air Force continued relief operations in the city until sunset on Wednesday.Earlier, during the operations on Wednesday, IAF dropped a total of 2,300 kg of relief material in the flood-affected areas.

The IAF was working in liaison with the Tamil Nadu government while the relief materials were being provided by various agencies in the state.

Several areas in Chennai, including a petrol pump in the Pallikaranai area and Jerusalem College of Engineering, remained inundated on Thursday as the city continued to face massive waterlogging.

Transportation services were halted in the southern state due to Cyclone Michaung.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts in the aftermath of cyclone Michaung.

Schools and colleges in six taluks--Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram--remained closed on Thursday. (ANI)

