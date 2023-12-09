Chennai, December 9: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the people and city of Chennai adding that PM Modi will give all possible help to the people of Chennai to recover from damage and loss caused by cyclone Michaung. Chandrasekhar said that PM Modi immediately released Rs 1,000 crore for the district and will give all possible help to the people of Chennai to recover from the cyclonic incident.

"PM Modi is concerned about the suffering of the people of Chennai due to this very unfortunate cyclone. Prime Minister has already released almost Rs 1000 crore as he is very concerned about the people and city of Chennai. He has sent me here today to meet with the district administration and state government to see if any other support is required by the state administration or district administration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Cyclone Michaung Update: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Holds Review Meeting on Restoration Works in Chennai.

The Union Minister of State also said that he would inform about the situation to PM Modi after cyclone-affected Chennai came to a standstill due to damages caused by Michaung. "Whatever I see and hear here, I will communicate it to the Prime Minister by today evening. He is sending the message to all that he will stand by Chennai and give all possible help to the people of Chennai to recover from the cyclonic incident," he added.

After the destruction caused by cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crores. CM Stalin also requested the PM to send a central team to review the damages caused by the cyclone in the state. So far, almost Rs 1000 crore has been released in two instalments on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for aid to Chennai.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left New Delhi for Chennai on Thursday to assess the prevailing flood situation in the wake of cyclone 'Michaung'. "Leaving New Delhi for Chennai to assess the flood situation caused by the 'Michaung' cyclone in Tamil Nadu. Shall conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and also review the situation with the State Government," Rajnath Singh posted on X. Cyclone Michaung: Five Major Dams in Tirupati Reach Full Storage Capacity As Rainfall Caused by Cyclonic Storm Lashes Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video).

As Chennai grappled with the aftermath of cyclone Michaung, the Indian Air Force continued relief operations in the city until sunset on Wednesday. Earlier, during the operations on Wednesday, IAF dropped a total of 2,300 kg of relief material in the flood-affected areas.

The IAF was working in liaison with the Tamil Nadu government while the relief materials were being provided by various agencies in the state. Several areas in Chennai including a petrol pump in the Pallikaranai area, Jerusalem College of Engineering remained inundated on Thursday as the city continued to face massive waterlogging. Transportation services were halted in the southern state due to cyclone Michaung.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts in the aftermath of cyclone Michaung. Schools and colleges in six taluks -- Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram -- remained closed on Thursday.

