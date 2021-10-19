Chennai, Oct 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday visited the Isha foundation at Coimbatore and urged people to embrace yoga for a healthy life.

Visiting the foundation, the Governor interacted with Sadhguru, the founder of the organisation and the discussions centred on yoga and its importance in contemporary human life, a Raj Bhavan release here said.

The governor urged the people to embrace yoga "as a part of their daily life for a healthy and stress-free life especially during the extended pandemic situation."

