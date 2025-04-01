Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 1 (ANI): Heavy security was deployed at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where the body of wanted criminal Subash Chandra Bose, who was killed in an encounter, was kept. Magistrate Bhakkiyaraj personally visited the hospital and conducted an inquiry. The post-mortem was scheduled after a full-body scan.

Subash Chandra Bose's family alleged that the police had wrongfully encountered him for a promotion in connection with the Glamour Kali murder case. His father claimed that the police were instigating conflicts between their family and the rival group.

On March 22, in Mottamalai, Thannakankulam, Madurai district, former DMK zonal leader V K Gurusamy's nephew, Glamour Kali (Kaleeswaran), was brutally murdered by unidentified individuals. Following this, the Austinpatti police registered a case and formed two special teams to track down the culprits.

Meanwhile, Kutta Pandi, a notorious criminal from Madurai who had been absconding for three years and had multiple cases against him, surrendered at the Madurai district court, claiming involvement in Glamor Kali's murder. He was subsequently imprisoned. In connection with the case, the special police arrested seven people: Jayakodi (mother of notorious Vellai Kali), Balakrishnan and Muthukrishnan from Manalmedu, Nandakumar from Kalmedu, Naveenkumar from Kamarajapuram, Karthik from Chennai, and Asan from Tiruppur.

During the arrests, Balakrishnan fell and fractured his leg, leading to his hospitalisation at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. As police investigated possible links to other individuals, tensions arose between V K Gurusamy's faction and Vellai Kali's supporters. To prevent further clashes, law enforcement closely monitored both groups.

Meanwhile, the special police were actively searching for Subash Chandra Bose, who was alleged to have links to the Glamour Kali murder case. On the road leading to Madurai Airport, near Kallampal, police attempted to arrest him. However, he reportedly tried to escape, stopped his car, and attacked police officers with a machete, injuring two head constables. At this point, Inspector Bhoominathan warned him to surrender, but Subash Chandra Bose allegedly pulled out a hidden firearm and shot at the officer. The inspector narrowly escaped and retaliated by shooting Subash Chandra Bose, killing him on the spot. His body was later taken to Government Rajaji Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

During the post-mortem, Magistrate Bhakkiyaraj visited the body, conducted an inquiry, and spoke to Subash Chandra Bose's family members. His body was then taken for a full-body scan before the post-mortem began. Meanwhile, over 50 police officers, including Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners, were deployed at the hospital for security.

Earlier, Madurai Police Commissioner J. Loganathan said that the accused has been identified as Subhash Chandra Bose and was wanted in a recent murder case.

"His name is Subhash Chandra Bose. He is a wanted accused in a recent murder case. We got information that he was in the city and based on that information, we tried to arrest him. He crossed two checkposts and ultimately entered this pathway. So, ultimately, a team followed him to secure him," he said.

"When two police personnel tried to secure him, he assaulted these two police personnel. He also fired at the Inspector. As self-defence, the Inspector used his service pistol. Two police personnel got injured. He also tried to shoot at the Inspector. So, the Inspector fired at him in self-defence in his leg. Ultimately, he was rushed to the hospital. They (police personnel) are safe," he added. (ANI)

