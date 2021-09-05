Chennai, Sep 5 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 1,592 new Covid-19 infections pushing the overall tally to 26,22,678 till date, while 18 people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 35,018, the Health department said.

Also Read | JPSC Combined Civil Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards at jpsc.gov.in.

Recoveries were marginally higher compared to fresh cases with 1,607 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,71,378 leaving 16,282 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Also Read | No One is Above Law, Legal Action Will Be Taken, Says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on FIR Against His Father Nand Kumar Baghel.

A total of 1,62,119 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,31,17,256 till date.

As many as four districts comprised the majority of new infections with Coimbatore logging 229 cases, followed by Chennai (165), Chengalpet (127) and Erode 104 while the remaining was scattered across other districts. Thirupathur clocked the least by adding six cases.

Twenty-eight districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 25 districts.

Among the 18 fatalities, 11 succumbed in government healthcare facilities while seven died in private healthcare facilities. Five of the deceased were without co-morbidity or pre-existing illness.

Two private laboratories -- one each in Erode and Nagapattinam -- were recently accorded approval by the government to conduct Covid-19 testing taking the overall number of facilities operating in the state to 290, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the government has planned to hold 10,000 vaccination camps across Tamil Nadu targeting to inoculate 20 lakh people in a single day.

Talking to reporters he said, "Chief Minister M K Stalin has advised to hold 10,000 vaccination camps covering all the 38 districts targeting 20 lakh people on a single day. Tomorrow or the day after we will be discussing the programme with district collectors."

Subramanian said the department reached a significant 3.50 crore vaccinations as of Saturday, with a record 6.20 lakh people receiving the jabs yesterday.

"Today we received 19.22 lakh vaccines, making it the highest in terms of vaccines received on a single day. Already we have 14.44 lakh vaccines in-stock and in addition to today's 19.22 lakh doses there will be about 34 lakh doses inventory," he said.

Subramanian said the additional doses were sent to the state following the his recent visit to New Delhi were he met Union health minister Mansukh Mandviya requesting to increase the number of doses -- aimed at inoculating all the residents of the nine districts that border Kerala, which has been reporting high Covid-19 cases.

Noting that children contracting the contagion was nothing new and already some infants were affected by the virus during the second wave, he said recently 40 children in an orphanage in Uthiramerur were tested of which 35 were identified to have contracted the Delta Plus variant.

"Currently, the children are doing well. Those who were in contact with them are also in good shape. There is no need to panic," he said.

On some students and teachers having tested Covid-19 positive after schools were reopened on September 1 in a few districts, Subramanian clarified that it was wrong to say that they tested positive after coming to the campus.

"They must have contracted the virus ahead of coming to school. It is wrong to say that they have tested Covid-19 positive after coming to the schools. The schools are now closed for safety reasons," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)