Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday registered 55 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 34,53,607 and the infections reported at IIT-Madras increased by 18.

The toll of fatalities continues to remain at 38,025, as no deaths were reported today, according to a bulletin.

A person who returned from Assam by road was among the 55 who tested positive during the day.

Among those who tested positive by RT-PCR were 33 men and 22 women, the bulletin said.

Twentyseven people got discharged and the cumulative recoveries rose to 34,15,220. The number of active cases remains at 362.

Chennai accounted for the maximum of 37 new infections followed by Chengalpattu with five, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga three each, Virudhunagar two, while Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Pudukottai, Salem, and Vellore recorded one each.

Including 16 recoveries, the number of people who got discharged in Chennai increased to 7,42,213 while the total positive cases rose to 7,51,502 so far. The active cases remain at 221.

A total of 17,249 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number to 6,60,72,440. Meanwhile, 18 more students at the IIT-Madras tested positive, taking the count in the cluster to 78. A total of 1,121 samples was taken from the students today and the results would be out on Tuesday, the Health Department said. Health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, accompanied by Chennai zonal medical officer Dr Alby, visited the institute and interacted with the students and the faculty. He advised the students on campus to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

