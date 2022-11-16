Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 65 new COVID-19 cases including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, pushing the state's tally to 35,93,651, the health department said.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,048, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 97 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,54,998 leaving 605 active infections.

Chennai added 11 new COVID-19 cases, while the remaining cases were spread across other districts. Seventeen of the 38 districts reported zero new cases, each.

The state capital leads among districts with 110 active infections and overall 7,93,028 coronavirus cases.

A total of 8,226 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,99,07,699, the bulletin said.

