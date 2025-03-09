Kottayam (Kerala), Mar 9 (PTI) A man from Tamil Nadu was arrested on Sunday for illegally possessing explosive materials, Kerala police said.

The arrested person has been identified as Surendran Muthaiya (52), a resident of Andipatti in Theni district, Tamil Nadu, police added.

Earlier, the Idukki Vandanmedu police had arrested two others—Shibili from Erattupetta and Faizi from Thekkoy—for smuggling explosives.

During their interrogation, the police gathered information about Surendran Muthaiya, which was then shared with Kottayam District Police Chief Shahul Hameed.

Based on this information, the police from Pallikkathodu station raided a rented house in Kappukad, Vazhoor, where Muthaiya was staying.

The police said they found and seized 75 electric detonators and 20 meters of related materials from the house.

