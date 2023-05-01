Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Pattabhishekam ceremony also known as the coronation ceremony was held for Goddess Meenakshi Amman on the eighth day of the Chithirai festival in Madurai.

The ceremony began with several rites after which 'Abhishekam' was performed to the diamond crown of the deity, followed by 'Deeparadhana' (lighting of lamps).

Also Read | ‘Soviet Dior’ Slava Zaitsev Dies at 85.

This temple's diamond crown adorning Meenkasi Amman is called 'Rayar's Crown'. It is believed that this diamond crown was gifted to Goddess Meenakshi by Appaji Rayar, a minister in the court of King Krishnadevaraya.

After arriving at the golden sceptre, a priest came around the 'Prakaram' of Swami Sannidhi and placed it near Goddess Meenakshi.

Also Read | Operation Kaveri: Around 2,300 Indian Citizens Brought Back From War-Torn Sudan, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

The festival marks the transfer of ruling power from Lord Sundareswarar to lord Meenakshi to rule the city from the Tamil month of Chitrai to Avani.

The flag hoisting ceremony of the 'Chithirai' festival was held at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on April 23.

Thousands of devotees thronged the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple to witness the flag-hoisting ceremony. The presiding deities of the temple, Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, were brought in palanquins with Goddess Piriyavidai during the flag hoisting.

Earlier on April 27, on the fourth day of the Chithirai festival, the deities at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple were adorned in traditional armour, embedded with gems and were taken out for a procession around the streets in a golden palanquin.

The deities were kept at Villapuram's Pavakkai Mandagapadi during the day and were taken out on a procession in the gold palanquin at 6.30 pm

Devotees, especially children dressed up as gods, thronged the temple and took part in the event.

The coronation ceremony will be followed by the goddess Meenakshi and Amman Sundareswarar's celestial wedding on May 2, and the Chariot Festival on May 3.

The festival concludes on May 4 with the Theerthavari at the Meenakshi Amman temple.As part of the Chitrai festival, Kallaghar's descent into the Vaigai River takes place on May 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)