Chennai, Jul 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 2,722 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the overall caseload to 34,96,321 on Friday.

There were no fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the toll remained unchanged at 38,028, a medical bulletin said.

As many as 2,413 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,39,606 leaving 18,687 active infections.

Chennai which has been adding new cases in four digits for the last few days logged 939 infections followed by Chengalpet 474, Tiruvallur 191, Coimbatore 131 while the remaining was spread across other districts. Ariyalur recorded the least with one.

The state capital leads among districts with 7,335 active infections and overall 7,69,778 coronavirus cases.

A total of 32,614 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.74 crore, the health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the state government appealed to the Centre to allow 35.52 lakh vaccine doses, which would expire on September 30, to be used for administering precautionary booster shots to those aged between 18 and 59 years, free of cost at state-run health care centres.

During a virtual interaction with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian made a request to administer 35.52 lakh doses, which were with the health department, as 'precautionary booster dose' to those aged between 18-59 years at government hospitals.

Currently, private health care facilities administer the precautionary booster dose to those aged between 18 and 59 years, by charging around Rs 300 per jab.

As of July 6, the government was holding an inventory of 78,78,980 vaccination doses, he said.

