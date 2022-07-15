Chennai, Jul 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday added 2,312 new coronavirus cases, but recoveries eclipsed new infections.

Subsequently, active cases dipped from 17,858 on Thursday to 17,487. One death was reported.

Also Read | Rubaiya Sayeed, Daughter of Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Identifies Yasin Malik As Her Abductor in 1989 Kidnapping Case.

As many as 2,682 persons were cured of the virus on Friday, a government bulletin said. Total infections till date stood at 35,13,121 while deaths touched 38,029.

Recoveries mounted to 34,57,605, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 'Will Quit Politics if a Single MLA Loses Polls', Says CM Eknath Shinde.

On Friday, Chennai recorded the maximum of 618 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu (370) and Tiruvallur at 168. PTI SA

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)