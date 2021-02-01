Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 502 new COVID-19 cases and seven casualties, pushing the cumulative tally of infections to over 8.38 lakh and the total deaths to 12,363.

Active cases continue to slide, with the number coming down to 4,532, 22 less than that on Sunday.

The total number of persons tested positive till date was 8,38,842, a government bulletin said.

As many as 517 people were cured of the virus today, taking the total recoveries 8,21,947.

Chennai topped the virus chart with 134 new cases, while many districts had single digit fresh infections.

Of the seven victims who succumbed to the deadly virus, one had no comorbidities, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the government said 1,12,409 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the covid vaccine in Tamil Nadu so far.

